Lamborghini Urus SE Hits Indian Roads at Rs 4.57 Crore

Lamborghini has introduced the latest version of its high-performance SUV, the Urus SE, in the Indian market, priced at Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). Following its global debut in April, the Urus SE arrives with a mix of cosmetic upgrades and advanced tech.

On the exterior, the Urus SE sports slimmer LED headlamps with a fresh LED signature, a redesigned front bumper, and a revamped rear fascia featuring a black insert. Buyers can choose from wheel sizes ranging from 21 to 23 inches.

The cabin of the powerful SUV sees a tech upgrade with a new 12.3-inch central touchscreen, replacing the previous 10.1-inch unit. The dashboard also features subtle enhancements, including new AC vents for a refreshed look.

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus SE packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system, delivering a robust 789 BHP and 950 Nm of torque. This powerhouse is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, propelling the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 312 km/h. The 25.9 kWh lithium-ion battery offers an electric-only range of up to 60 km, enhancing its versatility.

With its blend of performance and luxury, the Urus SE sets a new benchmark for SUVs in the Indian market.