Lamborghini Opens Luxurious New Dealership in Bundang, South Korea

Lamborghini has unveiled its newest dealership in Bundang, South Korea, in collaboration with Italia Automobili. This grand opening showcased the Urus SE, Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid SUV and the most powerful version of their best-selling model.

Around 100 guests, including customers and media, attended the event, celebrating with Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, and Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific.

Located near Pangyo Techno Valley, the showroom spans 540.62 square meters and features Lamborghini's latest super sports cars and SUVs. It also includes a dedicated Ad Personam room, where customers can personalize every detail of their dream cars, from exterior colors to interior trims, using the Lamborghini Car Configurator.

Lamborghini Bundang promises an exclusive and immersive experience for customers, blending Italian design with state-of-the-art automotive engineering.

