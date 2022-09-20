Lamborghini LMDh Prototype Car to Feature V8 Twin-Turbo Hybrid Engine

Lamborghini has disclosed the first tech specs of its LMDh prototype car for its upcoming venture into the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the GTP class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The vehicle will feature a V8 twin-turbo hybrid engine that will put out a combined output of 681 BHP.

The V8 twin-turbo engine is the first racing engine fully developed by Squadra Corse. It is an 8-cylinder 90-degree V-angle engine that would provide the Lamborghini LMDh Prototype Car to have a top speed of 340 km/h.

More tech specs of the Lamborghini LMDh Prototype Car have also been shared. The vehicle will weigh 1030 kg without fuel and driver, it will have a maximum width of 2,000mm, and a length of 5,100mm. The wheelbase will be 3,148mm with an engine weight of 180kg minimum.

The Lamborghini LMDh Prototype Car will make its competitive debut in 2024 in both the IMSA Endurance Cup and the FIA World Endurance Championship. The base car (spine) is engineered together with Ligier Automotive and carbon fiber elements are produced in Italy by HP Composites, Squadra Corse long-term partner in GT3 and Super Trofeo platforms.