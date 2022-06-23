Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica With a V10 Engine Revealed

Automobili Lamborghini has presented its latest model, the Huracan Tecnica, to its European customers in a series of three events in London, Berlin, and Milan over the past month. More than 750 customers and invited guests had the opportunity to see, hear, and feel what distinguishes the latest model by the House of Sant’Agata.

All three events gave the customers the opportunity to not only experience the new car itself. Over canapes and aperitifs, they could also explore the range of customization options offered by the Ad Personam program. From paint to rims, custom stitching, carbon fiber elements, and many more options, Ad Personam offers the tools to create truly unique Lamborghini vehicles.

The rear-wheel-drive Huracan Tecnica is the latest evolution of the V10-powered sports car by Lamborghini. It embodies the technological advancements that have been made since the Huracan first premiered in 2014. The car was designed to strike the perfect balance between unadulterated driving pleasure on the track and relaxed, lifestyle-focused cruising on the road.

Underneath its body, it offers a power increase of 30 CV over the Huracan EVO for a weight-to-power ratio of only 2.15 kg per CV. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and handles sharper than ever thanks to a recalibrated and improved LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system. Externally, it is instantly recognizable as a new model, with design modifications that are not just aesthetic but that accent its improved aerodynamic performance. Compared to the Huracan EVO RWD, the Tecnica boasts a downforce increase by 35 percent while reducing drag by 20 percent.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica can be configured and ordered effective immediately. Deliveries are set to start at the beginning of 2023.