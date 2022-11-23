Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Concept - First All-Terrain Super Sports Car

Heading towards the first Lamborghini super sports ‘all terrain’ unveiling at Art Basel in Miami Beach, Automobili Lamborghini celebrates the Huracán Sterrato concept car, presented in 2019 and used as the style and technical base for the vehicle that arrives on the market in 2023.

Conceived, designed and engineered to explore any terrain, the Sterrato is the forerunner of Lamborghini’s ‘Driving Humans Beyond’ concept: visionary working towards new horizons and inspiring new generations of super sports car enthusiasts.

The 2019 Huracán Sterrato concept combined the power of the V10 5.2 l engine, with the versatility of a car designed to guarantee maximum driving fun beyond the asphalt. The exterior made clear the Sterrato’s adventurous spirit, combined with the typical characteristics of a super sports car.

Ground clearance was increased and the approach and departure angle improved. The track width was increased on both axles: wide-walled tires sat inside wider wheel arches with integrated air intakes, all of which contributed to the car’s commanding and adventurous stance.

The wider tires with increased sidewalls were specifically developed to improve grip and shock absorption. Wide, rugged, open shoulder blocks promoted self-cleaning of the wheels and provided excellent dirt-road surface adherence with improved traction and braking, as well as being highly damage resistant. The underbody and front frame of the Sterrato concept was reinforced, with integrated aluminium elements protected by an aluminium bulkhead, with the same material used for the side skirt reinforcements.