KTM Announces Three New Adventure Tours For Customers in India

KTM brings you three epic adventure tours under the aegis of the KTM Pro-XP program. KTM Pro-XP is a riding & community engagement program that offers a range of professional riding experiences across Trail, Track and Tarmac for KTM owners to hone their riding skills to a pro-level.

The tours to Spiti, Ladakh & Northeast have been specially curated by the KTM ride management team to bring out the true potential of the rider and his KTM Adventure. Each of these tours will be led by riding experts - Ouseph Chacko, Phillippe Geelhand, Varad More and Nilesh Dhumal. Riders will cover an average distance of 1200 kms over 12-14 days.

They will experience a wide range of terrain like tarmac, gravel, river crossing, sand and slush along with challenges like riding uphill at high altitudes, navigating narrow mountain roads and enduring tough weather conditions. As part of the tour, riders will also get to learn professional riding techniques from the experts at the high altitude KTM adventure academy.

Commenting on the initiative, Sumeet Narang, President Probiking said, “The KTM Pro-XP platform is designed to help our owners discover their true biking potential. We want them to know that they ride a high-performance motorcycle that is built to deliver a superior experience on the street and off-road. This season, we are launching three mega-adventure tours to Spiti, Ladakh and the Northeast. These tours promise to test the capabilities of both man and machine through a series of specially crafted experiences. We are confident that the riders who take this tour will witness a remarkable improvement in their adventure riding skills, and understanding of their KTM machine and boost their confidence to navigate any terrain. We welcome our Adventure owners to register themselves for this experience of a lifetime.”

Customers can visit this website to register. Bookings will open soon for each experience.