Škoda Teases Vision O Concept Ahead of September 8 World Premiere

Škoda has released the first official design sketches of its upcoming Vision O concept, offering a glimpse of what’s set to redefine the estate segment and preview the brand’s future design language. The world premiere is scheduled for September 8, 2025, in Munich, and will be streamed live on Škoda’s official YouTube channel.

The sketches showcase a sleek silhouette with enhanced aerodynamics, aimed at improving both efficiency and range. The Vision O embodies Škoda’s evolved Modern Solid design philosophy, previously teased through video snippets that hinted at a bold new look for both the interior and exterior. Inside, expect a minimalist yet futuristic cabin, underpinned by advanced connectivity and sustainability-focused materials.

Following its digital reveal, the Vision O will be displayed publicly in Munich at the ISARPOST Eventlocation on September 9, giving enthusiasts a closer look at Škoda’s next step in design innovation.

Positioned as a forward-looking concept, the Vision O is not just about styling—it signals the direction of Škoda’s future models, combining practicality with a fresh design identity. With its mix of modern aerodynamics, spacious estate proportions, and new-age design language, it sets the stage for Škoda’s next chapter in electrified mobility.