Škoda Vision O Teased: First Look at Futuristic Interior Design

Škoda Auto has offered the first glimpse of the Vision O, its upcoming design study that previews the brand’s next-generation interior concept. Set for a world premiere on September 8, 2025, in Munich, the Vision O embodies the evolution of Škoda’s Modern Solid design language, with a strong focus on sustainability and user-centric design.

The teaser showcases a minimalist yet spacious cabin, with clean lines, simple shapes, and a practical layout aimed at enhancing comfort and functionality. Ergonomics take center stage, with intuitive controls and clever use of space. A standout feature is the 3D-printed headrests with an airy design, ensuring comfort for both driver and passenger.

In line with Škoda’s commitment to eco-friendly innovation, the Vision O’s interior makes extensive use of plant-based and compostable materials, applying circular economy principles where waste by-products are repurposed as valuable resources. This approach not only reduces environmental impact but also delivers a consistent, premium feel across the cabin.

Škoda says the Vision O reflects the future of the estate segment, offering a blend of modern practicality, sustainability, and emotional design. The unveiling will be streamed live on Škoda Auto’s YouTube channels, giving enthusiasts worldwide a chance to experience the brand’s bold new direction.