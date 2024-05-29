Kia to Showcase Electrified Lineup at Electrify Expo in Long Beach

Kia America is set to showcase a diverse range of electrified utility vehicles at the Electrify Expo in Long Beach, CA, from May 31 to June 2 at the Long Beach Convention Center. This event highlights Kia's commitment to promoting the benefits of hybrid and electric vehicle ownership.

Also Read: Kia EV9 Wins Coveted Red Dot: ‘Best of the Best’ Award

Star Attractions

Leading the lineup is the flagship EV9, a three-row electric SUV that recently won both World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle at the 2024 World Car Awards. Visitors can also explore Kia's full array of hybrid and all-electric models, including:

All-electric Niro CUV

576-horsepower EV6 GT

Plug-in hybrid Sportage and Sorento SUVs

Upcoming Carnival hybrid, which made its North American debut last month

Commitment to Sustainable Mobility

"Electrify Expo is the ideal venue to learn about the advantages of hybrid and electric vehicles and witness Kia's dedication to sustainable mobility," said Steven Center, COO & EVP of Kia America. "Our Long Beach lineup, featuring the pioneering EV9 and the powerful EV6 GT, showcases how Kia is making electrified vehicle ownership more accessible and convenient."

Also Read: Kia K4 Next-Gen Compact Sedan Sets New Design Standards

Industry Discussions

On Friday, May 31, the expo will feature discussions on key topics impacting the EV industry, including legislation, range and charging anxiety, battery sustainability, charging infrastructure, and the future of autonomous driving.

Kia's participation in the Electrify Expo underscores its leadership in the shift towards electrified transportation, offering a glimpse into the future of mobility.