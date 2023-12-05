Kia Sportage Picks Up IIHS Accolade

The 2024 Kia Sportage, a small SUV, earns a Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for the award in 2023, a vehicle must earn a good rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier Top Safety Pick award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and only an advanced or superior rating in the daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian test is necessary.

With updates to the side structure made for the 2024 model, the Sportage meets all the requirements for the higher-tier award. All trims come with acceptable-rated LED projector headlights. Standard and optional front crash prevention systems are available, both of which earn superior ratings in the daytime and advanced ratings in the nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.