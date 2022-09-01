Kia Sonet X-Line Variant Launched, Available in Both Petrol & Diesel

Kia Sonet X-Line variant has been launched in India. It is the range-topping model of the compact SUV that is being offered in both petrol and diesel options.

What makes the Kia Sonet X-Line different from the other variants of the compact SUV?

Well, the new model features a unique Xclusive Matte Graphite Exterior boosting the overall premium quotient of the car. The interior has Xclusive Splendid Sage Dual Tone treatment enhancing the overall cabin and driving experience. Kia has also included Xclusive Crystal Cut Alloys with Black High Gloss for a sportier look.

Other features of the Kia Sonet X-Line include

Kia Signature Tiger nose grill – Black High Gloss

Xclusive Diamond knurling pattern - Piano Black

Xclusive Turbo Shaped Masculine piano black Front skid plates with Dark Hyper Metal Accents

Xclusive Dark chrome Fog lamp garnish

Xclusive Piano Black Outside mirror LED turn signal

Side door Dark Hyper Metal garnish

Silver brake callipers

Shark Fin Antenna – Matte graphite

X-Line Emblem

Xclusive Piano Black Rear Skid Plate with Dark Hyper Metal Accents

Xclusive Piano Black Dual Muffler Design

Leatherette Sports Seats with Orange Stitching & X-Line logo

Leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with Orange Stitching & Sonet logo

Xclusive Premium Black headliner

The Kia Sonet X-Line is offered exclusively in 1.0 T-GDi petrol engine with 7DCT configuration and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with 6AT configuration. The petrol model costs Rs 13.39 lakh whereas the diesel variant retails at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).