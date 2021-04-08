In India, the Kia Sonet classifies as a sub-compact SUV as it measures under 4 meters in length to take advantage of the tax relaxations for vehicles under 4 meters. However, in Indonesia, the Sonet measures slightly longer than the India-spec model. And that has allowed Kia to add a third row of seats to the Sonet in Indonesia. The Korean carmaker teased the seven-seater version of the Sonet for the Indonesian market a few days ago, and now, they have debuted the SUV as the Sonet 7. Let us tell you a little more about it in detail.

In Indonesia, the Kia Sonet measures 4,120 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,642 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. While the width, height and wheelbase are exactly identical to the India-spec Sonet, the Indonesian-spec Sonet is 125mm longer. And that has given Kia enough room to add a third row of seats without making absolutely any design change. The Kia Sonet 7 looks exactly identical to the five-seater model from every angle.

Also Read : Kia Seltos and Sonet Variant Lineup To Be Slightly Rejigged

It is on the inside where the most notable update has been brought. The Kia Sonet 7 comes equipped with a two small seats that have been added to the boot, taking up the entire boot space. That means if you have to use the boot, you will have to fold down the third row of seats. You can access the third-row of seats by folding folding down the second row which has a 60:40 split. That said, space on the third row wouldn't be generous by any means given that the wheelbase hasn't increased. It will only be best suited for kids. It also does not serve the purpose of practicality as you'll have to choose between either the boot or the third-row of seats.

Other than that, the interior of the Kia Sonet 7 is absolutely identical to the standard 5-seater model. The dashboard design is exactly identical and so is the equipment list. That means the Sonet 7 gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, UVO Connect in-car connective features, coloured digital instrument cluster, seven-speaker Bose audio, wireless smartphone charging facility and LED ambient lighting.

The other big difference on the Indonesian-spec Sonet is that it solely comes powered by a 1.5L, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine develops 115hp and 144Nm of peak torque and comes mated to either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. This engine is actually offered on the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta in India. The Kia Sonet 7 is being manufactured here in India at the company's plant in Anantapur and then sent to Indonesia. However, an India-launch of the Sonet 7 is unlikely given our tax structures and how vehicles are positioned in our market.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Kia updates and other four-wheeler news.