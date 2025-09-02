New Kia Stonic Debuts with Fresh Styling, Hybrid Powertrain, and Premium Features

Kia has taken the wraps off the new Stonic, a refreshed compact crossover that blends striking design updates with premium tech and enhanced practicality. The upgrade aims to set new benchmarks in the B-segment crossover space.

Design and Dimensions

Built on Kia’s Opposites United philosophy, the new Stonic gets a sharper, more expressive look. Updates include a reworked grille, Kia’s Star Map Signature Lighting, a bolder bumper design, and redesigned taillights with a cleaner rear profile. New alloy wheels (16- and 17-inch options, with exclusive GT-Line trims) further boost its stance. Two new shades — Adventurous Green and Yacht Blue — expand the palette.

Compact yet practical, the Stonic measures 4,165 mm in length and offers up to 352 liters of cargo space. Generous cabin dimensions, including 1,070 mm of front legroom, make it a smart urban-friendly crossover.

Premium Cabin Experience

Inside, Kia has taken cues from higher segments. A panoramic dual-display layout with connected 12.3-inch digital screens dominates the dashboard. A new multimode touch interface replaces traditional HVAC controls, while features like ambient lighting, USB-C ports, and wireless charging elevate convenience.

Powertrain Options

The Stonic comes with a 1.0-litre T-GDI engine, available in petrol and mild-hybrid (MHEV) formats. Buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, balancing efficiency with everyday usability.

Safety and Connectivity

Packed with Kia Connect, the Stonic supports cloud-based services, real-time diagnostics, and even a Digital Key via smartphone or smartwatch. Safety tech includes Blind-spot Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Assist 1.5, Smart Cruise Control, and Highway Driving Assist, giving it one of the most advanced ADAS packages in its class.