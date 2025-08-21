Kia EV4 Rolls Out as Brand’s First Europe-Made EV

Kia has officially begun production of the EV4, its first fully electric vehicle manufactured in Europe, marking a big leap in the brand’s electrification strategy for the region. The EV4 hatchback will be built exclusively at Kia AutoLand Slovakia in Zilina, following a €108-million upgrade to the facility’s production lines.

The EV4 rides on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), ensuring a fine balance of performance and efficiency. Buyers can choose between two battery packs – a 58.3 kWh standard unit and an extended-range 81.4 kWh version. Packed with advanced energy tech, the EV4 supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality. Kia has also equipped the EV4 with an aluminium bonnet to reduce weight, and customers will have eight colour options, including an exclusive matte finish.

On the design front, the EV4 stays true to Kia’s award-winning ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, blending sharp lines with a futuristic stance. Unveiled globally in February 2025, the hatch is tailored specifically for European buyers seeking a stylish yet practical EV.

Kia’s Zilina facility, operational since 2004, plays a pivotal role in the brand’s European growth. Spread across two square kilometres, the plant employs around 3,700 workers and operates with more than 600 robots. Apart from the EV4, it also produces the Kia XCeed and Sportage, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. With an annual capacity of 350,000 vehicles, the plant has already rolled out over five million units for export to 83 countries.

Sustainability is another strong focus. Running entirely on renewable electricity since 2014, the plant has cut water use by 28% and CO2 emissions by 13%. By year-end, it will also integrate solar power to meet part of its energy needs.