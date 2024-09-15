Kia EV9 Claims Gold at 2024 IDEA Design Awards

Kia’s flagship electric SUV, the EV9, has won the prestigious Gold trophy at the 2024 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). This marks Kia’s first-ever Gold IDEA win, following its earlier successes at the Red Dot 'Best of Best' and iF Design Gold awards.

The EV9 was recognized for its innovative design in the Automotive and Transportation category, reinforcing Kia's design prowess and creative "Opposites United" philosophy. This win also adds to the EV9's growing accolades, including two awards at the World Car Awards 2024.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, said, “Guided by the principles of our ‘Opposites United’ creative philosophy, at Kia we are dedicated to the creation of inspiring and authentic products that fulfil customers’ emotional needs just as powerfully as they do their mobility, practicality and sustainability requirements.

“Good design should always represent the relationship between our users, our products, and our brand, and we believe that the EV9 achieves that. To have the creative and innovative nature of our design values recognized – first by the Red Dot and iF Design Awards, and now with a Gold at IDEA – is immensely gratifying, not just for the Kia design team, but for all our global colleagues. Such recognition inspires us to continue pursuing groundbreaking sustainable mobility solutions for our customers.”