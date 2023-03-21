Kia Concept EV5 All-Electric SUV Showcased

Kia Concept EV5 has been unveiled at Kia Chinese EV Day. The all-electric SUV concept took center stage at the event to present the brand’s strategy to establish global leadership in electrification.

Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, the Concept EV5 provides a preview of a production all-electric SUV model that will be launched first in China later this year. The Concept EV5 also heralds a new design era for Kia and gives an intriguing glimpse into the aesthetic direction of the brand’s future fully electric models.

The Concept EV5 clearly exudes a progressive look from all angles. However, there is no doubting the vehicle’s authenticity and identity as a member of the Kia family. At the front, a new form of Digital Tiger Face projects cleanness and dignity, strength and robustness in equal measure while paying subtle homage to the famous Kia Tiger Nose grille. The confident new design is integrated with Kia’s Star Map signature lighting technology, which introduces the concept of a constellation connecting stars to a clean face.

The completely flat floor and the generous space found within the cabin create a ‘space of coexistence,’ where nature, people and technology can come together in harmony. Combined with the design themes of Healing, Caring and Re-Charging, the interior of the Concept EV5 provides the perfect environment for occupants to relax.

The production model of the EV5 will be released first in the Chinese market later this year. Details regarding any future plans for the other global markets will be made in due course.