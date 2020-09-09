Kia Carnival available at attractive offers for the month of September

The Kia Carnival is available at attractive offers including benefits of up to INR 2.10 lakh. The company is also providing special finance schemes for the luxury MPV. All the offers are valid only for the month of September. So, if you have been planning to buy the Kia Carnival, now would be a good time.

Kia Carnival Offers

Following are the offers that are available with the Kia Carnival:

Exchange bonus of INR 80,000

3-year/unlimited km maintenance package worth INR 48,000

Corporate benefits worth up to INR 46,000

Rear seat entertainment package worth INR 36,560 (available only with Premium and/or Prestige variants

Kia Carnival Finance Schemes

Kia is providing the following 3 finance schemes with the Carnival:

90-day EMI holiday (begin paying EMI 90 days after purchase)

Low EMI with monthly instalments as low as INR 767 for the first 6 months of the tenure

Flexible EMI scheme with 50% lower EMI cost for the first 3 months of every year of the loan tenure

The Kia Carnival is available in 5 variants with at a starting price of INR 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a plethora of features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 3.5-inch MID, LED projector headlamps with LED position lamps, LED cabin lights, dual-panel electric sunroof, electric tailgate, and more. These features vary depending upon the variant.

Under the hood of the Kia Carnival is a 2.2-litre diesel engine which complies with the latest BS6 emission regulations. It has been tuned to produce 200 PS of maximum power at 3800 rpm and 440 Nm of peak torque between 1500-2750 rpm. The gearbox here is an 8-speed AT.

In other news, Kia is all prepared to launch the all-new Sonet in India on 18 September. The bookings of the compact SUV have already commenced. In fact, Kia received a total of 6,523 bookings for the Sonet on the first day itself.

[Source: autocarindia.com]