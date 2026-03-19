Kia Carens Clavis EV MY26 Launched with 6-Seater Option, New Trims

19/03/2026 - 13:46 | Kia,   | IAB Team

Kia India has rolled out the MY26 update for the Kia Carens Clavis EV, bringing in a more versatile cabin and fresh styling upgrades. The highlight is the introduction of a new 6-seater layout with second-row captain seats, alongside the existing 7-seater configuration.

My26 Kia Carens Clavis Ev

The updated lineup now includes GT-Line (GTX, GTX+) and X-Line trims for the Extended Range variant. The GT-Line adds a sporty edge with new alloy wheels, lime brake calipers, and metal pedals, while the X-Line goes for a more rugged vibe with a Dark Gun Metal finish and blacked-out elements.

Inside, the new 6-seater setup—available across multiple trims—focuses on comfort and space, offering a more premium, chauffeur-driven experience. Meanwhile, the 7-seater option continues for buyers needing maximum practicality.

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On the tech front, higher variants get features like Digital Key and battery heater technology. The cabin is dominated by a large 26.62-inch dual panoramic display, over 85 connected features, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof for that airy feel.

Power comes from two motor options—99 kW and 126 kW—both producing 255 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 42 kWh battery (404 km range) and a larger 51.4 kWh pack delivering up to 490 km. Fast charging from 10–80% takes just 39 minutes.

Safety is well covered with six airbags, ESC, and hill start assist among 18 features.

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