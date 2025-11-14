Kawasaki Z1100 Debuts in India with More Power and Premium Tech

Kawasaki has launched the all-new Z1100 supernaked in India at Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing more power, sharper tech, and a familiar but evolved design to the Z lineup.

Staying true to its Sugomi-inspired styling, the Z1100 retains the aggressive stance of the Z1000 but looks even more menacing. The twin-pod LED headlamps, chiseled tank design, and pointed tail section continue to give it that predator-like attitude fans love.

The big updates come in the electronics and rider-focused features. The Z1100 gets a 5-inch TFT display that unlocks control over a wide suite of tech, including a five-axis IMU, two power modes, three-level traction control, bidirectional quickshifter, cruise control, and dual-channel ABS. Bluetooth connectivity adds turn-by-turn navigation along with call and message alerts.

Powering the Z1100 is the 1,099cc inline-four engine shared with the Ninja 1100SX, delivering 136 bhp and 113 Nm. It also borrows the aluminium frame from the sport tourer, paired with fully adjustable Showa suspension. Braking is handled by Tokico calipers, and the bike rolls on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.

With this new update, the Kawasaki Z1100 steps up its game in the premium supernaked segment, taking on rivals like the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP.