Joby Completes First eVTOL Air Taxi Flights in New York

Joby Aviation has successfully carried out its first point-to-point electric air taxi demonstration flights in New York City, marking a major step toward urban air mobility.

The eVTOL aircraft operated between John F. Kennedy International Airport and key heliports across Manhattan, including Downtown Skyport and facilities at West 30th Street and East 34th Street. These routes are expected to form the backbone of Joby’s future commercial operations.

The highlight? Travel time. Joby claims the journey from JFK to Manhattan was completed in under 10 minutes—dramatically quicker than the typical 60 to 120 minutes by road.

The demonstration flights were conducted under the FAA’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Programme, with support from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

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