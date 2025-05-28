Jeep Wrangler Willys Limited Edition Sells Out in Record Time

Jeep India has officially sold out of the Wrangler Willys Limited Edition, just weeks after its launch. A rugged tribute to the brand’s wartime roots, the special edition sparked massive interest among off-road enthusiasts and loyal Jeep fans alike.

Blending legendary 4x4 prowess with exclusive design touches, the Willys edition quickly found takers across the country. Its rapid sell-out underscores Jeep’s strong emotional connect with India's adventure-hungry SUV community.

Commenting on the overwhelming response, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, said:

“We are humbled and grateful for the enthusiastic response to the Wrangler Willys Limited Edition. The fact that it is now completely sold out reflects the deep love and trust our customers have in the Jeep brand. We thank our Jeep community for their support and passion, which continues to inspire us to bring them authentic, adventure-ready vehicles that honor our legacy.”

The success of the Wrangler Willys reaffirms Jeep India’s commitment to delivering bold, purpose-built SUVs that embody freedom, capability, and heritage.