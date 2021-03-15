Jeep has taken the wraps off the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer three-row SUVs, both of which are production-spec versions of the Grand Wagoneer concept that was showcased last year. The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are mostly identical to each other, save for the extra bit of bling and grandeur that comes with the latter. With these two new SUVs, Jeep will have three new three-row SUVs going on sale this year. Apart from the Wagoneers, Jeep also unveiled the Grand Cherokee L earlier this year.

Jeep Wagoneers - Exterior Design

A major point of difference between the Grand Cherokee L and the two Wagoneers is that while the former features a unibody construction, the latter two feature a body-on-frame structure. While the Grand Cherokee L is already a behemoth of an SUV, the two Wagoneers (which are identical in their dimensions) are around 249mm longer, 160mm wider, and 101.6mm higher than the former.

In terms of design, the Jeep Wagoneers have a very traditional American SUV look with upright pillars, squared-off stance and a high and flat nose. The lines are clean and precise with smooth surfaces all around. The Grand Wagoneer comes with a little more bling in the form of chrome, a black roof, and a different front bumper. Both SUVs come with prominent Jeep grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps on either side. Both SUVs, however, miss out on the illuminated grille and connected tail lamps as was seen on the concept. Wheel sizes range between 18- to 22-inches. The Wagoneer gets seven color choices, whereas the Grand Wagoneer gets eleven.

Jeep Wagoneers - Interior Design

On the inside, Jeep has thrown in everything to make the two Wagoneers a proper three row luxury SUV. Apart from being draped in fine leather upholstery, the biggest talking point about the interior are the endless number of screens. As standard, the Jeep Wagoneer comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, while the Grand Wagoneer gets a larger 12-inch screen. The Grand Wagoneer also gets dedicated 10.3-inch touchscreens for climate control in the front and the second row.

If that still does not make for enough screens, passengers in the second row can opt for two 10.3-inch displays mounted on the back of the front seats. It also comes with a head-up display, touchpad safe, a McIntosh sound system, and a digital rearview mirror. The Wagoneers can be had in 7- or 8-seater layout, with either a bench seat or captain seats for the second row.

Jeep Wagoneers - Engine Options

Under the hood, the Jeep Wagoneer is powered by a 5.7-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 392hp and 548Nm of peak torque. The engine comes coupled to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer, meanwhile, is powered by a larger 6.4-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 47hpand 617Nm. While the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept was a showcased as a plug-in hybrid model, neither production-spec Wagoneers are offered with a proper hybrid powertrain. Jeep has, however, said that a hybrid powertrain is possible in the future.

Jeep Wagoneers - Offroad Hardware

As for their off-road abilities, both Wagoneers come with independent rear suspension. The Wagoneer is a rear-wheel drive SUV as standard, but can also be had with an optional all-wheel drive system in the form of Quadra Trac I and Quadra Trac II, which use single-speed and two-speed transfer cases. The Quadra Tarc II is the more advanced all-wheel drive system and comes with an electronically-controlled limited slip differential. Meanwhile, the Grand Wagoneer comes with the Quadra Drive II as standard with air springs (optional on the Wagoneer) that raise its height by 3.6 inches. With the AWD system, both SUVs also come with hill descent control and five terrain modes: auto, sport, rock, snow, and mud/sand.

