Jeep Meridian is the Brand's Upcoming 7-seater SUV for India

Jeep India has announced the name of their most anticipated offering for the Indian market, a 7-seater SUV - the Jeep Meridian. The name has been carefully chosen for the customer’s sensibilities, keeping in mind the relevance and importance of this model for the Indian market. The Jeep Meridian encapsulates the core DNA of the Jeep brand, an innate need to travel and make new adventures possible.

For Jeep, the name of the vehicle was the first step. A list of 70 different names was studied including a few global Jeep names. However, for an SUV that is completely ‘Made in India’ - a name with strong relevance and resonance to the market was required. The name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures.

The ‘Made in India’ Jeep Meridian will be the first 7-seater SUV for Indian customers and fulfils an important commitment to the Indian market. The Jeep Meridian will be a combination of refinement, sophistication, class-leading performance, and unmatched capability.

Staying true to its name, the Jeep Meridian was camouflaged in a unique and innovative design, capturing some of the most recognizable icons and cultures of the states which lie on the Meridian-77 passing through the length of India. These include the famous India Gate from Delhi, the camel of Rajasthan, the tiger of Madhya Pradesh, the flag of Maharashtra, the elephant of Karnataka, the coconut tree of Kerala, among others.

The exceptionally camouflaged Jeep Meridian traversed across Ladakh, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, elegantly navigating the most arduous topographical challenges. The Jeep Meridian covered a distance of more than 5,000 kms through India testing its performance, on various parameters of build quality, engineering, and capability.