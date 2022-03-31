Jeep Meridian Introduced in India, Deliveries to Begin From June

Jeep India promises to revolutionise the premium SUV segment with its latest model, the Jeep Meridian, a three-row SUV that is "Made in India" and "Made for India."

The Jeep Meridian is the most sophisticated and capable offering in the segment, introduces a premium dimension to the brand in the country and enhances the Jeep’s brand portfolio even further. The Jeep Meridian is engineered to deliver a sophisticated experience while also delivering exhilaration and enthusiasm, comes loaded with innovative architecture, design, and technical specifications that are ideal for the Indian market and its automotive aficionados.

The Jeep Meridian has been designed and engineered to deliver more of what has made the Jeep brand a truly global icon in the premium SUV segment. The terrain proven unibody architecture for the Meridian was developed with global and local experts for India, with a focus on reflecting the Jeep brand's DNA while also addressing the expectations of the customers in the segment to combine sophistication with capability.

The first-ever three-row Jeep in India accommodates up to seven passengers — theatre-style "stadium" seating with a panoramic sunroof. The Jeep Meridian offers Best-in-class off-road capabilities with precise and responsive on-road dynamics through a 2.0L Turbo Diesel 9 speed automatic/6 speed manual powertrain. The Meridian will be available in 4X4 all-wheel drive as well as a 4X2 variant.

Deliveries of the all-new Jeep Meridian will start by June 2022 and will arrive in Jeep brand dealerships across India by mid-May.