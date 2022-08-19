Jeep India Opens New Showroom in Navi Mumbai

Jeep India has announced that it has opened a brand-new showroom in Navi Mumbai.

While the new Jeep India showroom is situated in Nerul, the state-of-the-art workshop is in Turbhe. The sales outlet is located at sector 1, Nerul has a floor area of over 2,700 square feet. The associated workshop, spread across more than 43,000 square feet is located at the MIDC Industrial Area in Turbhe.

In compliance with the company's standards for Jeep dealerships in India, the new Nerul-based dealership and workshop are strategically located in Navi Mumbai, ensuring convenient access for consumers living in Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Airoli, Raigad, and other adjacent areas.

The new showroom features an exclusive product display area with the state-of-the-art 3D car configurator, a customer lounge and offers a wide array of Jeep accessories and lifestyle merchandise. Trained employees have been deployed at the dealership and workshop to ensure customers receive top-notch service from the first day.