Jeep India Launches Monsoon Shield Campaign

Jeep India has announced a month-long Monsoon Campaign offering customers a range of benefits to help them keep their Jeep in top condition throughout the rainy season. As part of the campaign, Jeep customers can get a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check conducted in addition to attractive discounts on accessories, spare parts, merchandise and services to maintain peak performance of their Jeep SUVs.

Announcing the Jeep Monsoon Campaign, Mr. Aditya Jairaj, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Jeep India Operations commented, “ Jeep brand vehicles are meant for the outdoors. As the monsoon season approaches, we at Jeep India are committed to keeping our customers safe and ensuring their vehicles are prepared to conquer any challenge that comes their way. We are delighted to welcome you to the Jeep Monsoon Camp to ensure your Jeep is ready to conquer any downpour and embark on a worry-free adventure with confidence.”

Customers can explore and learn more about the offers available through Monsoon Campaign by visiting any of the nearest authorized Jeep dealerships located throughout India. The limited-period campaign runs until 31st July 2023.

Highlights of the Jeep Monsoon Shield Campaign: