Jeep India Introduces Jeep Wave Exclusive Program for Customers

Jeep India has introduced Jeep Wave Exclusive, a premium customer experience program that ensures a hassle-free and enhanced ownership experience by offering a range of services. The new program comes with the introduction of the new BS6 phase II compliant range and promises to offer a unique and premium experience beyond the showroom and through the customers’ ownership journey.

Jeep Wave Exclusive Program is available to the entire Jeep line-up, and is filled with exclusive benefits to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The premium customer care program entails 3 years of Jeep Comprehensive Warranty, Jeep Express Service packages starting in 90 mins, Jeep Courtesy Edge & Segment First Customer Contact Programs – Jeep Genius and Jeep Adventure Concierge to help customers gain unparalleled ownership experience.

Listed below are the details of the Jeep Wave Exclusive initiative:

3 years Jeep Comprehensive Warranty that provides hassle-free customer experience covering all the parts with exclusions limited to consumables and wear & tear. This class-leading warranty across the range highlights the confidence Jeep India has in its products and service offerings.

Jeep Express Service starting at 90 minutes offered for swift action on customer support. The same also assures quality service with time-saving benefits. As an added convenience, customers can also avail pick-up and drop-off services.

Jeep Courtesy Edge offers a loaner Jeep SUV / mobility solution if mechanical repairs take longer than 96 hours.

Jeep Genius Segment first exclusive online service for customers to explore full potential of their Jeep, Brand Capability & Product Features.

Jeep Adventure Concierge Segment first exclusive offering for Jeep customers for their curated offroad Adventures

Jeep Wave Exclusive program will apply to all existing purchased or leased Jeep® Brand vehicles except for the Jeep Comprehensive Warranty which will be available for vehicles purchased from 1st April 2023 onwards.