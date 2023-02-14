Jeep India Celebrates Unstoppable Women of the Indian Navy

Jeep India, in collaboration with the Indian Navy, flagged off an all-women expedition titled 'She's Unstoppable,' on NAVY WELLNESS & WELFARE ASSOCIATION’s foundation day, also known as NAWWA Divas, to honor women heroes in the Indian Navy and its community. The event was flagged off by the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar virtually.

This one-of-a-kind rally features lady naval officers and sailors, as well as spouses of naval officers, who are achievers in different walks of life. The rally will also see the participation of women who have made a difference by serving in the Indian Navy and have become role models for the naval community.

Commenting on this adventurous expedition, Mr Nipun J. Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, "We consider it an honor to stand with the Indian Navy on this great initiative to conduct an all-women expedition and as a brand, we strongly believe in women’s leadership and equal participation in all facets of life. At Jeep, our advocacy of Go Anywhere, Do Anything goes beyond our vehicles and resonates well with these Unstoppable Women who have made Adventure and Passion a way of their lives and inspiring hundreds if not millions of other women to walk where not many have gone before."

During the rally, the President NWWA and members would undertake outreach programs at Schools for Special Children, Old Age Home and Orphanages along with interacting with Veteran families. The women officers would undertake awareness drives about career opportunities that the Indian Navy offers.