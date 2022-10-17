Jeep Grand Cherokee Teased For India, Launch Details Revealed

The 5th gen Jeep Grand Cherokee has been teased for the Indian market. The luxurious and capable SUV will be makings its debut in our country soon as its launch details have also been officially revealed.

The 5th Generation Jeep Grand Cherokee will make its official debut in November, bringing the iconic ‘Go-Anywhere’ luxury to Indian customers. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee holds the credibility of being the most awarded SUV ever and the latest generation of the purpose-built SUV will be the most technologically advanced, premium & highly capable Jeep.

Jeep continues its aggressive product offensive with the Grand Cherokee announcement, on the heels of the Jeep Meridian, Jeep Compass, and the Jeep Wrangler, making it the 4th Global SUV proudly made in India, the only country producing 4 nameplates outside North America.

As part of the Jeep brand's efforts to deliver a segment-leading technology and premium experience, the latest Grand Cherokee will come laden with a full suite of Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), Full Connectivity package with 24X7 dedicated assistance amongst a host of premium features that is poised to bring more to the customer than other luxury nameplates in the premium end of the E-segment SUV category.