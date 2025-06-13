Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Debuts with Premium Upgrades for India

Jeep India has launched the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition, a special variant tailored for India’s premium SUV buyers. This exclusive edition elevates the flagship Grand Cherokee with luxurious upgrades while preserving the bold American character that defines the Jeep brand.

The Signature Edition gets a notable style and comfort boost. Motorized side steps lend elegance and ease of access, while the rear cabin transforms into a tech hub with dual 11.6-inch Android-based entertainment screens. These high-res IPS panels run on a Cortex A55 2.0 GHz processor and include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Aux support, built-in speakers, and dual-screen controls—bringing an executive lounge vibe to the back seat.

Adding to its appeal are integrated front and rear dash cameras, offering 360° visibility for enhanced safety. Jeep’s signature 4x4 DNA, paired with these high-end features, positions the Signature Edition as both adventurous and indulgent.

Available in limited numbers, the Grand Cherokee Signature Edition will be sold through Jeep dealerships across India starting June 13, 2025. It commands a premium of ₹1.54 lakh over the top-end Limited (O) variant—targeted at buyers who seek exclusivity without compromising on luxury or performance.