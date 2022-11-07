Jeep Grand Cherokee Production in India Begins, Bookings Now Open

Jeep India announced the start of production of the 5th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee at its manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune making it the brand's fourth nameplate to be made in India.

Bookings for the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is now open on the Jeep India website and at select Jeep dealerships across the country. The SUV will go on display in showrooms soon while deliveries will start by the end of the month.

The 5th generation Grand Cherokee has an all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style combined to improve vehicle performance, safety, and reliability. Designed to maximize overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, the all-new Grand Cherokee is packed with next generation features and technologies that make it standout in the full-size luxury SUV segment.

The contemporary luxury SUV draws from its legacy of previous generations of Grand Cherokee, which debuted 30 years ago establishing the segment as we know it. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee exudes refinement, thanks to its modern and new-age design, brand-new interior and packed with numerous premium and lifestyle features.