Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched in India at Rs 77.5 Lakh

Jeep India, which became popular among the masses due to the Compass, has now come up with a new product for the Indian market. The latest model that has been added to its catalogue is the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The 5th gen Jeep Grand Cherokee has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV is available through select dealerships and its delivery will begin by the end of this month.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is powered by a 2L Turbo Petrol engine that is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission and delivers 272 HP and 400 NM of torque. The SUV also comes with over 110 advanced safety and security features including Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), 8 airbags, 360-degree surround view, Drowsy driver detection, 3 Point seatbelt and Occupant Detection for all 5 passengers.

Equipped with the award-winning 10.1 inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the all-new Grand Cherokee features segment-leading technologies including a 10-inch windshield Heads Up Display, digital rear view mirror and a segment-first 10.25 inch passenger screen.