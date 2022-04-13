Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe in New Hydro Blue Colour

A new Hydro Blue colour of the Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4xe debuts at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

The new High Altitude blacked-out appearance package for Summit 4xe and Summit Reserve 4xe models, available to order in the second half of 2022, delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 capability with unique Gloss Black exterior accents and features. A new exterior shade – Hydro Blue Pearl Coat – is available for order in the second half of 2022.

The High Altitude Package, with a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $1,495 on Summit and $995 on Summit Reserve, adds premium 21-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black accents and badging, roof rails and a unique seven-slot grille to the already well-appointed Summit and Summit Reserve models.

In step with New York’s prevalent and historic color palette of choice, a new exterior paint option, Hydro Blue Pearl Coat, is available on Trailhawk, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve models for both two-row, three-row and 4xe Grand Cherokee models, with an MSRP of $395.

Both the new High Altitude Package and Hydro Blue exterior paint color are available to order at Jeep dealerships in the second half of 2022. The High Altitude Package will be available on Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe, Summit Reserve 4xe, Grand Cherokee L Summit and Summit Reserve models in the second half of 2022.