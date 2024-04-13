Jeep Compass Night Eagle with Premium Features Launched in India

Jeep India continues to excite enthusiasts with the launch of the limited-edition Jeep Compass Night Eagle. Building upon the success of the Compass SUV range, the Night Eagle variant comes with a captivating 'Black' motif, promising a blend of boldness and elegance on Indian roads.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle features unique factory-fitted elements, including a gloss-black finish for various exterior elements, including the grille, grille rings, and Daylight Openings (DLO), and black roof rails to complete its signature look. In addition, it also offers a significant boost in the on-road presence with 18-inch alloys delivering the commanding presence that is deserving for the Jeep Compass. Enhancing its rugged yet stylish profile, the Compass Night Eagle comes equipped standard with Dashcam/ Rear entertainment unit, premium carpet mats, underbody lighting, ambient lights, and an air purifier for a truly luxurious drive and makes the variant a well packaged all rounded product.

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India, stated, “The all-new Jeep Compass Night Eagle elevates the Jeep Compass portfolio and offers a distinct elegance of discerning tastes of Indian customers. The Jeep Compass is on the top of the bucket list for any person considering an SUV, and the Compass Night Eagle offers that class and premium features that eludes value. We're excited for customers to experience the sophistication and thrill of driving this remarkable SUV."

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle offers drivers a choice between two impressive FWD powertrain options: the 2.0L MultiJet Turbo Diesel paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission, catering to diverse driving preferences. Elevating the driving experience, the variant boasts premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, providing occupants with the opportunity to bask in the open sky. Advanced connectivity features and a wireless charger ensure seamless connectivity while on the go.

Adding to its allure, the Night Eagle boasts a striking Black dual-tone roof as standard, available in three captivating exterior colors: Black, White, and Red. Bookings for the 2024 Compass Night Eagle with both powertrains is now open at Jeep dealerships and on the Jeep India website (jeep-india.com) with prices of the Compass range starting INR 20.49 Lakhs only.