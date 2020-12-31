Jeep Compass Facelift Spied Uncamouflaged Ahead Of Launch Next Week

The Jeep Compass facelift for India is just round the corner, slated for a debut on January 7, 2021. Although we have reported to you with spy images of the Compass facelift several times already, here we have a last set of spy images before the facelifted SUV is unveiled next week. This time, its completely without camouflage and for the first time, we get a proper look at all the updates that have been thrown on the India-spec Compass facelift, including its all-new interiors. The Compass spotted here also boasts of a brand new dark bottle green paint shade, the same that was teased a few days ago.

Most of the updates on the Jeep Compass facelift are concentrated on the face. Its not very comprehensive but the updates definitely bring the SUV up to date. The headlamps are a lot sleeker than before and lower portion is a little more angular as well. The headlamp inserts are new and you can expect full-LED headlamps to be standard on the higher-spec trims. Although the grille remains similar in size and shape, the detailing is new with honeycomb inserts. The lower bumper is again completely new with a contrast black trim that runs end-to-end connecting the two fog lamps at either ends.

The rear of the SUV does not see any significant change but the tail lamps have been mildly tweaked with new inserts. The rear bumper is quite similar to the outgoing model. There aren't any changes in profile but it gets a new design for the alloy wheels. The interiors of the Jeep Compass facelift have been completely redone and is a huge departure from the pre-facelift car. There's a much larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Jeep’s new UConnect5 connected car tech. The system can receive over-the-air updates and even comes with integrated Amazon Alexa support. It even gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Along with the new touchscreen, the AC vents and the HVAC controls too have been redesigned. The AC particularly look very sleek and stylish. The center console gets a clean, uncluttered layout. Quality levels of the interiors have gone up massively as well. The double-stitched leather inserts and brushed aluminum-like trim on the dashboard give it a very premium feel. Other equipment upgrades include a new three-spoke steering wheel and a full-digital instrument cluster. The Compass otherwise continues with its light grey leather seats and the panoramic sunroof just as the pre-facelift model.

The Jeep Compass facelift will remain mechanically unchanged under the hood here in India. That means it will continue with its 173hp, 2.0-litre diesel and 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard with both engines. Additionally, the petrol engine gets a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox while the diesel gets a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Expect the facelifted model to carry a little premium over the current model’s price which ranges from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can also expect Jeep to offer the Trailhawk variant right from day one. When launched - expected on January 23 - it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross.

[Image Source - Shifting Gears]