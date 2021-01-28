2021 Jeep Compass Facelift - Price, Variants and Features Explained

Jeep launched the Compass facelift in India yesterday, with prices starting from INR 16.99 lakh and going up to INR INR 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai and Delhi). With a new range-topping Model S trim added to the lineup, the Compass facelift is currently available in four trims in India - Sports, Longitude, Limited (O) and Model S. Jeep is even offering a special 80th anniversary edition of the Compass for INR 22.96 lakh for a limited period offer.
For 2021, the Jeep Compass comes with revised exterior styling but the real change lies on the inside where the dashboard has been completely redone with a lot of new features. Here's what you will find in each of the trims of the Compass facelift.
Jeep Compass Facelift - Sports
Prices for the base Sports trim start from INR 16.99 lakh for the 1.4L petrol-manual variant. Meanwhile, the DCT equipped 1.4L petrol variant is priced at INR 19.49 lakh. The Sports trim is also available with the diesel engine with a manual gearbox and is priced at INR 18.69 lakh. Even the base variant comes equipped with plenty of features as standard.
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Manual AC
- Idle start-stop
- LED reflector headlamps
- 3.5-inch multi-information display
- Black fabric interiors
- Rear wiper with defogger
- Frequency selective dampening, suspension,
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Electronic parking brake
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Dual airbags
- Traction control
- 4 disc brakes with 4 channel ABS
- Rear parking camera
- Electrical roll-over mitigation
- Dynamic steering torque
- Hill start assist
Jeep Compass Facelift - Longitude
The mid-spec Longitude variant is only available with the 1.4L petrol-DCT or the 2.0L Diesel-manual engine configurations, priced at INR 21.29 lakh and INR 20.49 lakh, respectively. The Longitude trim isn't a huge step up from the base Sports trim but adds a few features like
- LED front cornering fog lamps
- 10.1-inch uConnect Infotainment System
- Connectivity Suite
- Auto-Folding ORVMs
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Grey Roof Rails
- Grey Fabric Seats
- Larger 7-inch TFT driver’s display
- Push-button start/stop
- 6-speaker audio system
Jeep Compass Facelift - Limited (O)
The Limited (O) tri of the Compass is available with the following engine configurations - 1.4L petrol-automatic, 2.0L diesel-manual and 2.0L diesel-automatic. This is also the first variant where Jeep's all-wheel drive system comes in. The petrol-automatic variant is priced at INR 23.29 lakh, the diesel-manual is priced at INR 22.49 lakh, while the diesel-automatic 4x4 is priced at INR 26.29 lakh.
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Dual-Tone Paint Scheme
- Dual-panoramic sunroof
- Powered tailgate
- Auto headlamps
- LED tail lights
- 8-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Steel Grey Leather Seats
- Door Scuff Plates
- Auto-hold (automatic variants only)
- Dual-tone cabin
- Hill descent control (4x4 variants only)
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Six airbags
- Front skid plates
- Auto-folding ORVMs
Jeep Compass Facelift - 80th Anniversary Edition
This special edition model available for a limited period offer is based on the Limited (O) variant but adds a few additional features to it. The 2021 Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary Edition also comes in the new Exotica Red paint shade. The Compass 80th anniversary edition is priced at INR 22.96 lakh.
- Black Surrounds on the 7-slat Grille
- All-Black Daylight Opening
- Grey ORVMs
- Body-coloured Cladding
- 18-inch Alloy Wheels finished in Granite Crystal
- Anniversary Exterior Badge
- Different Stitching On Seats
Jeep Compass Facelift - Model S
This is the new range-topping trim of the Compass facelift. Just like the Limited (O) variant, this too is available with the 1.4L petrol-automatic, 2.0L diesel-manual and 2.0L diesel-automatic 4x4 powertrain configurations. The petrol-automatic variant is priced at INR 25.29 lakh, the diesel-manual is priced at INR 24.49 lakh, while the diesel-automatic 4x4 is priced at INR 28.29 lakh.
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- 360-degree camera
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless charging
- 9-speaker Alpine audio system
- Powered electric seats for co-passenger
- Black leather upholstery
- LED projector headlamps
Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.