2021 Jeep Compass Facelift - Price, Variants and Features Explained

Jeep launched the Compass facelift in India yesterday, with prices starting from INR 16.99 lakh and going up to INR INR 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai and Delhi). With a new range-topping Model S trim added to the lineup, the Compass facelift is currently available in four trims in India - Sports, Longitude, Limited (O) and Model S. Jeep is even offering a special 80th anniversary edition of the Compass for INR 22.96 lakh for a limited period offer.

For 2021, the Jeep Compass comes with revised exterior styling but the real change lies on the inside where the dashboard has been completely redone with a lot of new features. Here's what you will find in each of the trims of the Compass facelift.

Jeep Compass Facelift - Sports

Prices for the base Sports trim start from INR 16.99 lakh for the 1.4L petrol-manual variant. Meanwhile, the DCT equipped 1.4L petrol variant is priced at INR 19.49 lakh. The Sports trim is also available with the diesel engine with a manual gearbox and is priced at INR 18.69 lakh. Even the base variant comes equipped with plenty of features as standard.

17-inch alloy wheels

8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Manual AC

Idle start-stop

LED reflector headlamps

3.5-inch multi-information display

Black fabric interiors

Rear wiper with defogger

Frequency selective dampening, suspension,

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Electronic parking brake

Remote Keyless Entry

Dual airbags

Traction control

4 disc brakes with 4 channel ABS

Rear parking camera

Electrical roll-over mitigation

Dynamic steering torque

Hill start assist

Jeep Compass Facelift - Longitude

The mid-spec Longitude variant is only available with the 1.4L petrol-DCT or the 2.0L Diesel-manual engine configurations, priced at INR 21.29 lakh and INR 20.49 lakh, respectively. The Longitude trim isn't a huge step up from the base Sports trim but adds a few features like

LED front cornering fog lamps

10.1-inch uConnect Infotainment System

Connectivity Suite

Auto-Folding ORVMs

Dual-Zone Climate Control

Grey Roof Rails

Grey Fabric Seats

Larger 7-inch TFT driver’s display

Push-button start/stop

6-speaker audio system

Jeep Compass Facelift - Limited (O)

The Limited (O) tri of the Compass is available with the following engine configurations - 1.4L petrol-automatic, 2.0L diesel-manual and 2.0L diesel-automatic. This is also the first variant where Jeep's all-wheel drive system comes in. The petrol-automatic variant is priced at INR 23.29 lakh, the diesel-manual is priced at INR 22.49 lakh, while the diesel-automatic 4x4 is priced at INR 26.29 lakh.

18-inch alloy wheels

Dual-Tone Paint Scheme

Dual-panoramic sunroof

Powered tailgate

Auto headlamps

LED tail lights

8-way electronically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Steel Grey Leather Seats

Door Scuff Plates

Auto-hold (automatic variants only)

Dual-tone cabin

Hill descent control (4x4 variants only)

Rain-sensing wipers

Six airbags

Front skid plates

Auto-folding ORVMs

Jeep Compass Facelift - 80th Anniversary Edition

This special edition model available for a limited period offer is based on the Limited (O) variant but adds a few additional features to it. The 2021 Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary Edition also comes in the new Exotica Red paint shade. The Compass 80th anniversary edition is priced at INR 22.96 lakh.

Black Surrounds on the 7-slat Grille

All-Black Daylight Opening

Grey ORVMs

Body-coloured Cladding

18-inch Alloy Wheels finished in Granite Crystal

Anniversary Exterior Badge

Different Stitching On Seats

Jeep Compass Facelift - Model S

This is the new range-topping trim of the Compass facelift. Just like the Limited (O) variant, this too is available with the 1.4L petrol-automatic, 2.0L diesel-manual and 2.0L diesel-automatic 4x4 powertrain configurations. The petrol-automatic variant is priced at INR 25.29 lakh, the diesel-manual is priced at INR 24.49 lakh, while the diesel-automatic 4x4 is priced at INR 28.29 lakh.

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

360-degree camera

Ventilated front seats

Wireless charging

9-speaker Alpine audio system

Powered electric seats for co-passenger

Black leather upholstery

LED projector headlamps

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.