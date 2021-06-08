Jeep Commander (7-seater Jeep Compass) Teased Again! - VIDEO

Jeep has recently released a new teaser video of its upcoming 7-seater SUV Commander in Brazil. The new SUV will be based on the Jeep Compass. The upcoming vehicle is likely to hit our shores a few months after its international debut and is expected to be retailed with a different name. In the recent teaser video, not a lot of styling details of the new Jeep Commander are visible. But, we saw LED taillights, which look sharp and aggressive. The outline of the Jeep Commander looks significantly larger compared to the Compass. Moreover, the interior of the upcoming Jeep SUV will be more premium compared to the Jeep Compass.

It will come loaded with all the bells & whistles like touchscreen infotainment, premium leather upholstery, a fully digital TFT instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control and much more. It is expected to derive power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which develops 200PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. One can also expect the carmaker to offer an optional turbo petrol mill. The all-new Jeep Commander is likely to debut internationally in the coming months and will go on sale in the Brazilian market after a few months of its international debut.

The India-spec version of the SUV will launch by next year, and it won’t be named as ‘Commander’ as Mahindra owns the trademark for this name in India. One can expect the carmaker to reveal more information about the upcoming India-spec Jeep Commander in the coming months. Right now, Jeep Compass is the top-selling car from the automaker in our market. The carmaker introduced the new facelift model of the SUV a few months back. The updated model of the SUV features subtle cosmetic and feature updates on the outside and inside. It gets retailed at a starting price of Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In its segment, it rivals with the likes of MG Hector and Tata Safari.

