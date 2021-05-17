Jeep Grand Commander (Ford Endeavour-Rival) Leaked Ahead of Debut

American carmaker, Jeep is planning to introduce an all-new 7-seater SUV named Grand Commander. The images of the upcoming Jeep SUV have been recently leaked online. The new three-row SUV will be based on Jeep Compass and is expected to first launch in the Chinese markets. The automaker has also planned to introduce a 7-seater SUV in the Indian market, which has been codenamed Jeep H6. It is likely to hit our shores by the middle of 2022. Reports suggest that the right-hand-drive version of Jeep Grand Commander will be manufactured at Fiat Chrysler Automotive India’s Ranjangaon-based production facility near Pune.

Recent images reveal that the Jeep Grand Commander 7-seater will share most of its styling elements with the 5-seater Compass. One can see that the upcoming SUV gets newly designed headlights up front, a more upright 7-slat grille, bigger doors, an extended overhang, lowered roofline, sharply designed bumper and tailgate at the back.

The rear fascia of the SUV looks similar to that of the Grand Wagoneer concept. We expect the carmaker to offer several design options for the front grille, fog lights, bumpers, alloy wheels and much more. In terms of dimensions, the new Jeep Grand Commander 7-seater will be 4,895 mm long, 1,896 mm wide and 1,754 tall. Like the exterior design, the interior will share a lot of resemblances with the Jeep Compass. However, the Grand Commander will employ an additional third row of seats. As per reports, it could also be offered in a 6-seat configuration employing two-captain seats in the middle row.

The cabin of the upcoming Jeep Grand Commander will come loaded with features like a bigger touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless smartphone connectivity and Amazon Alexa support, ventilated seats, a fully digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and multi-zone climate control. In the Chinese markets, the new Jeep Commander will be sold with an ICE engine and even plug-in hybrid powertrain options. Meanwhile, the India-spec model will likely feature a 2.0-litre four-pot Multijet diesel mill, which could be tuned to shred out 200bhp of peak power. The engine will come paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic unit. In India, the 7-seater Jeep Compass will rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

