Jeep Avenger Named European Car of the Year 2023

The all-new Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV), has been named European Car of the Year 2023. The compact Jeep Avenger B-SUV is the first Jeep brand vehicle to win this prestigious award in the competition’s 60-year history.

The Jeep Avenger was shortlisted with six other finalists, which were the Kia Niro, Nissan Ariya, Peugeot 408, Renault Austral, Subaru Solterra/Toyota bZ4X and the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

The winner was decided by votes from an independent panel of 57 expert jurors from 22 countries, organized by nine automotive publications. The Avenger’s score was 328 points attracting 21 ‘best’ votes, and it was 87 points ahead of the second placed vehicle. The jurors from all but one country ranked the Avenger in a top three ‘podium’ position.

The introduction of the Jeep Avenger in Europe marks the beginning of the next phase of the electrification of the Jeep brand – the BEV wave – that will see four fully-electric vehicles hit the market by 2025. By the end of 2030, the Jeep brand’s European sales will be 100% pure electric.

Agile, capable, quiet, and fun to drive, it offers dynamic performance levels thanks to its instant torque. The new SUV is for active people who are looking for a vehicle with compact dimensions and state-of-the-art technological features. With an electric fuel range of up to 400 km in the WLTP cycle and more than 550 km in the city. A new electric powertrain combines a unique 400-volt electric motor with 115 kilowatts and 260 Nm of maximum torque and a new 54 kWh battery.