Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Launched in India, Looks Attractive

Cementing its dominance in the ‘Bobber’ segment, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles proudly presents the all-new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror. This head-turning masterpiece is the latest addition to the ‘Factory Custom’ line-up slots in at the top of the Bobber range and represents the brand’s dedication to offering riders a synthesis of timeless design, advanced performance, and unparalleled comfort. The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is available now, starting at Rs 2,25,187 ex-showroom Delhi.

The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror boasts an iconic presence, with its chrome tank reminiscent of the Jawas of yesteryears, and premium Diamond cut alloy wheels ensuring it stands out on any road and is easily the most desirable motorcycles on India roads today.

he Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror brings alive the theme of ‘Oneness’. Riding is not simply an act of leisure. It’s a way of being. And every true rider is seeking to be in perfect unison with themselves, the road, the wind, the machine, the sky. Oneness is the feeling they chase for the rest of their lives and find over and over again. The new 42 Bobber Black Mirror is the embodiment of this emotion.

Performance enhancements are intrinsic to the 42 Bobber Black Mirror, including an advanced throttle body measuring 38mm, up from the prior 33mm. Riders will also appreciate the refined engine idling with an idling RPM lowered to 1350 from the former 1500. The motorcycle's rideability is further enhanced by an updated fuel map, redesigned gear and engine covers, and the introduction of premium tubeless diamond-cut alloy wheels. Lastly, the rear monoshock has been redesigned with better damping force for a plusher and more comfortable ride.

Performance remains paramount for the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror. With its 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor, riders can expect a potent 29.9PS and 32.7Nm. This power is harnessed with a 6-speed transmission, enhanced with an Assist & Slipper Clutch for smoother shifts and a lighter clutch action.