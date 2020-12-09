Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition Celebrates 60 Years Of The Iconic E-Type!

The Jaguar E-Type is one of the most iconic cars in the history of the automobile and one that is remembered very fondly among enthusiasts. Jaguar debuted the E-Type in 1961 but looking at the car even today, you surely couldn't tell that it is now 60 years old. Its most fondly remembered for its timeless design and very high performance for the time, enough to make it a legend in Jaguar's history books. Well, celebrating 60 years of the iconic E-Type in 2021, Jaguar has unveiled the limited-run F-Type Heritage 60 Edition, harking back to the origins of this modern day sportscar.

Jaguar has come out with the Heritage 60 Edition for both the coupe and convertible body styles of the F-Type. Of course, the Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition had to be distinguished by a special paint scheme. The limited-run model thus comes painted in a gorgeous Sherwood Green color which was one of the trademark colors of the original E-Type. This color hasn't been offered on any other Jaguar since the 1960s. Both the coupe and convertible F-Types also get new ‘diamond turned’ 20-inch alloy wheels. There are some more gloss black and subtle chrome exterior accents with black brake callipers.

On the inside, the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition gets a bespoke two-tone cabin draped in Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather. There's also an unique aluminum console finisher that is inspired by the E-Type’s outer rearview mirror casing. You also get E-type 60th anniversary logos on the headrests, commemorative treadplates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and Caraway-edged carpet mats as well. Mark Turner, Commercial Director, Jaguar SV Bespoke said, “We've worked closely with Jaguar Design to develop a theme for the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition that pays homage to the E-type in a contemporary way."

Under the hood, the Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition is powered by the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. This engine produces 575hp and 700Nm of peak torque, the same as it does on the F-Type R. The engine is mated to a 8-speed automatic gearbox and power is sent to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system. Jaguar claims this special edition F-Type can sprint from 0-100kph in just 3.5 seconds and the top-speed is electronically limited to 300kph.

As the name already suggests, only 60 units of the Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition will be produced, each of them hand-finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire. Jaguar also says that this model will be available for sale worldwide, which means you could get it even here in India, if you are lucky that is. The model already is available for pre-order now and has been priced at GBP 122,500 (INR 1.21 crore). The standard F-Type R is priced at INR 2.27 crore and INR 2.41 crore in India for the coupe and convertible models respectively. The limited-run model will certainly come at a premium.

