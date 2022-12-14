Jaguar F-Pace Electric Updated, Now Features 20% More Range

Jaguar F-Pace electric has been updated for MY2024. The EV now features 20% more range and enhanced specifications for all models.

For the 2024, the P400e continues to spearhead the Jaguar F-PACE’s choice of electrified powertrains, and now has a bigger lithium-ion battery pack, comprising nine modules in place of eight, raising the energy storage capacity to 19.2kWh. This increases the electric-only range from up to 33miles (53km) to a maximum of 40miles (65km) – an increase of more than 20 per cent. The enhancement also reduces CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which are now from only 37g/km and up to 176.6mpg (1.6-litres/100km) (WLTP TEL).

The P400e powertrain’s combined output of 404PS and 640Nm torque enables acceleration from 0-60mph in just 5.0 seconds (0-100km/h: 5.3 seconds). This combination of enhanced efficiency and exceptional performance is now available in more markets than before, including Japan and Singapore. The P400e already accounts for more than one in ten.

All F-PACE customers worldwide benefit from a simplified, more focused model range. Non-R-Dynamic vehicles are no longer offered, streamlining the customer offer while at the same time providing enhanced specifications.

The 2024 Model Year F-PACE range comprises: R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE, R-Dynamic HSE, 400 SPORT and SVR (Market dependant). F-PACE SVR is Jaguar’s pinnacle performance SUV. Powered exclusively by Jaguar’s 550PS 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine, it is capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds) and can reach a top speed of 178mph (286km/h).