Isuzu India Opens New Showroom in Pune

Isuzu Motors India, in an effort to enhance the brand touchpoint for its customers in Pune, inaugurated the new showroom facility of ‘Bavaria ISUZU’. This showroom is located on Nagar Road, Wagholi, with a thematic vehicle display.

Bavaria ISUZU has been representing the brand ISUZU in the region since 2019, selling the range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups (lifestyle and commercial) and mu-X SUV. The new showroom was inaugurated by the top management from Isuzu Motors India and Bavaria ISUZU in the presence of company officials and select customers.

The handover of 2 units of the renowned ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross and S-CAB pick-ups, marked the start of sale from this new outlet. The new facility will be manned by sales personnel trained by ISUZU.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Pune continues to be one of the key growth cities for ISUZU in the country. The world-renowned D-MAX pick-ups are adding immense ‘value’ to our customers across various business. The city is also home for many auto-enthusiasts who appreciate the reliability and versatility of ISUZU lifestyle vehicles. Today, with the inauguration of the new facility, I wish Team Bavaria ISUZU, the best in their journey with us.”

Vishal Agarwal, Managing Director, Bavaria ISUZU said, “We have been associated with ISUZU for 4 years now and we are witnessing a significant potential for the D-MAX pick-up range and mu-X SUV in the city. The need for exciting and efficient utility vehicles in Pune and nearby districts are increasing significantly. We will continue to leverage the product strengths to ensure that our customers are offered the right product and appropriate service.”