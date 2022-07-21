Isuzu Announces I-Care Monsoon Camp for Customers in India

Isuzu has announced its nationwide I-Care Monsoon Camp for its customers. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country.

The Isuzu I-Care Monsoon Camp for the entire range of D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs will be organised across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets, between 25th July to 2nd August, 2022 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail of special offers & benefits for their vehicles.

The Monsoon Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of Isuzu located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers can call the nearest Isuzu dealer outlet or check online for service booking.