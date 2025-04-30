Isuzu D-Max EV Revealed: Full-Time 4WD and a Tonne of Payload

Isuzu has unveiled the electric version of its popular D-Max pick-up, combining eco-friendly performance with rugged off-road capability. The D-Max EV made its debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham and is slated for a UK launch in February next year. It will compete with upcoming electric models like the KGM Musso EV and Maxus eTerron 9.

Visually similar to the diesel D-Max, the EV swaps the traditional engine for two electric motors—one on each axle—delivering 188bhp and 240lb-ft of torque. With this setup, the D-Max EV accelerates from 0-62mph in 10.1 seconds, reaching a top speed of over 80mph.

Power comes from a 66.9kWh battery providing a WLTP range of 163 miles. Charging is quick, with a 50kW fast-charging option that takes the battery from 20-80% in just an hour. Despite its electric powertrain, the D-Max EV doesn’t compromise on off-road performance, retaining 210mm of ground clearance, a 600mm wading depth, and approach/departure angles of 30.5 and 24.2 degrees. The truck also boasts permanent 4WD and a Rough Terrain Mode for challenging conditions.

Isuzu’s D-Max EV carries over the proven ladder chassis of the diesel version, but with a de Dion rear suspension for improved handling. It can haul over 1,000kg in the load bed and tow up to 3,500kg. While range impact due to towing hasn’t been confirmed, the D-Max EV’s impressive towing and payload capacities make it a practical choice for work or play.

Inside, the D-Max EV mirrors the diesel model with modern features like a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and heated front seats, ensuring comfort alongside its rugged performance.

