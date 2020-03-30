INR 32 lakh-2021 Genesis G80 is S. Korea’s all-new Mercedes E-Class slayer

Hyundai Motor Group has revealed the 2021 Genesis G80, the third generation of its executive luxury sedan. If launched in India, the all-new Genesis G80 model could give the Mercedes E-Class run for its money.

The 2021 Genesis G80 features a dramatic design inspired by the Genesis GV80 executive luxury SUV (Mercedes GLE rival). The instantly-recognisable Genesis identity is matched with a coupe-esque silhouette. The super-minimalist interior design is even more reminiscent of the SUV cousin.

On the outside, the 2021 Hyundai Genesis G80 features a large Crest Grille, split headlamps, 20-inch wheels, split rear combination lamps and dual tailpipes. Interior highlights include rotary rotary-operated electronic shift dial, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, open-pore wood trim and thin air vents running across the passenger compartment.

The third-gen Genesis G80 sits on the third-gen brand-exclusive rear-wheel drive platform. About 19% of the body is made of aluminium, leading to a 125 kg lower weight. The all-new model measures 4,995 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width and 1,465 mm in height. It has a 3,010 mm wheelbase. There are three engine options to choose from. An 8-speed automatic transmission operated by a rotary electronic shift dial is standard. Buyers can choose between right-hand drive and all-wheel drive drivetrain layouts.

2021 Genesis G80 - Specifications

Aspect Specification Length 4,995 mm Width 1,925 mm Height 1,465 mm Wheelbase 3,010 mm Engine 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol 3.5-litre turbocharged petrol 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel Displacement 2,497 cc 3,470 cc 2,151 cc Maximum Power 304 PS at 5,800 rpm 380 PS at 5,800 rpm 210 PS at 3,800 rpm Maximum Torque 422 Nm at 1,650-4,000 rpm 530 Nm at 1,300-4,500 rpm 441 Nm at 1,750-2,750 rpm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drivetrain Layout RWD/AWD RWD/AWD RWD/AWD

Hyundai Motor Group has launched the Mk3 Genesis G80 in South Korea. It plans to expand the all-new model's availability to other markets, starting with North America, in the second half of the year. In the home market, the prices start at just KRW 52.47 million, which converts to INR 32.27 lakh. That's just tad higher than what a Mercedes C-Class' starting price in the country (KRW 51.30 million or INR 31.55 lakh). The Mercedes E-Class' prices start at KRW 64.40 million or INR 39.60 lakh there.

Hyundai Motor Group is looking at introducing the Genesis GV80 in India first. However, if it wants to achieve some serious volumes in the luxury vehicle market here, it has to prioritise a rival to the E-Class, the highest-selling model of India’s no.1 luxury vehicle brand Mercedes-Benz. For that, it will need to launch the G80 at the earliest. The company is going to make the Mk3 G80 in right-hand drive.

