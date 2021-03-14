India's Only All-Wheel-Drive Maruti Baleno - The Original Sedan In Rally-Spec

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Baleno sedan in the Indian market in the year 1999 and the car was pitted against the rivals like Honda City and the Mitsubishi Lancer. While the car failed to deliver big numbers in terms of sales, the hardcore driving enthusiasts did appreciate the car as it was not just a good handler but was also powered by a refined, smooth and highly tunable 1.6-L petrol engine. This also became a reason for the people competing in motorsport events to consider Baleno as a competent car for their racing needs.

So far, we have seen a number of modified Maruti Baleno sedans with increased power output, sometimes double the factory-spec power output. However, check out this sole all-wheel-drive Maruti Baleno in the country right now. This Baleno is not just powerful and capable but has also been a winner of a number of races and championships.

The car belongs to Jagbir Nirwan and is used for competing in off-road events and rallies. To begin with, in addition to the installation of the all-wheel-drive system, this Maruti Baleno also features a number of other upgrades and modifications. For starters, there is a functional roll-cage inside the cabin to protect the occupants in case the car turns turtle or is involved in a crash. Other than this, the car uses reinforced bumpers, quick-release pins for the bonnet, and a roof scoop that aids in better ventilation.

The interiors have been stripped and all the extra parts and components have been removed from the car. This step is critical in reducing the weight of the car. A single race seat with a six-point seatbelt can be seen on the driver's side. The all-wheel-drive Maruti Baleno has been worked upon by Dr. Khan. For those wondering, Dr. Khan is one of India's India's most famous tuner and modifiers.

Other changes made to the vehicle include the addition of a free-flow exhaust and an upgraded air filter. The exact specifications and figures about the power output from this motor are not known. With this being said, what do you think about this all-wheel-drive Maruti Baleno? Do let us know in the comments box below.

