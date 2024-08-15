India's Highest Capacity Single-Cylinder Motorcycle - BSA Gold Star 650 Launched

Classic Legends has introduced one of the biggest motorcycle brands, BSA, in India. The company has entered the market with its newest product, the BSA Gold Star 650, which is India's highest-capacity single-cylinder motorcycle.

The BSA Gold Star 650, which made an iconic comeback in the UK in 2021, has since found success in Europe, Turkey, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Now, it’s set to captivate Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. BSA is also ready to enter the US, Australia, and Japan soon after.

Powering the BSA Gold Star is a massive single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 652cc. It is a liquid-cooled motor that has been tuned to deliver 45 BHP @ 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox.

Some of the premium features of the BSA Gold Star 650 include Brembo brakes, dual-channel ABS, Excel rims, Pirelli tires and Gold Star Insignia by LaFrance.

The BSA Gold Star will be available at select dealerships across India starting August 15, 2024, with prices beginning at Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It has six colour options - Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black, and a Legacy Edition finished in Sheen Silver.