India's First Mercedes Integrated AMG Performance Centre Opens

06/08/2022 - 08:45 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated the country’s first ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020’ outlet in one of the key emerging markets for luxury and performance cars – Ahmedabad. The AMG Performance Centre is strategically located in the city’s prime locale of Thaltej.

Mercedes Integrated Amg Performance Centre India

The new Integrated AMG Performance Centre will provide an exclusive and customized Mercedes-AMG brand experience for performance motoring enthusiasts of Ahmedabad. Providing a luxurious and immersive brand experience, the AMG Performance Centre integrates the MAR2020 format, the modern retail format of Mercedes-Benz, based on the four pillars of Design, Architecture, Customer, oriented processes, and Digital enhancements.

The Integrated AMG Performance Centre also marks India’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, Mercedes-Benz’s EV sub brand, highlighting its future luxury EV portfolio. With this AMG Performance Centre, Mercedes-Benz India now has five AMG Performance Centres in the country, located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

