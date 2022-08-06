India's First Mercedes Integrated AMG Performance Centre Opens

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated the country’s first ‘Integrated AMG Performance Centre MAR2020’ outlet in one of the key emerging markets for luxury and performance cars – Ahmedabad. The AMG Performance Centre is strategically located in the city’s prime locale of Thaltej.

The new Integrated AMG Performance Centre will provide an exclusive and customized Mercedes-AMG brand experience for performance motoring enthusiasts of Ahmedabad. Providing a luxurious and immersive brand experience, the AMG Performance Centre integrates the MAR2020 format, the modern retail format of Mercedes-Benz, based on the four pillars of Design, Architecture, Customer, oriented processes, and Digital enhancements.

The Integrated AMG Performance Centre also marks India’s first dedicated MAR2020 EQ Display, Mercedes-Benz’s EV sub brand, highlighting its future luxury EV portfolio. With this AMG Performance Centre, Mercedes-Benz India now has five AMG Performance Centres in the country, located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.