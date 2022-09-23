India's First Cross-Country Trip in Electric Car: 6000 km in MG ZS EV

In a bid to raise awareness about clean mobility, Sushil Reddy, IIT Bombay Alumnus and Guinness World Record holder for “longest journey on an electric bicycle” will spearhead a 6000-kilometre journey along the Golden Quadrilateral route of India in 70 days on an electric car – the MG ZS EV. Supported by Messe Frankfurt India, the journey will commence with the flag-off during E-Mobility India Forum 2022 in New Delhi.

Kick starting the journey on the opening day of E-Mobility India Forum on 29 September 2022, Sushil will address the gathering on the objectives of the campaign before its flag off at 1.30 pm from the portico of Le Meridien amidst the presence of key industry leaders from Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), Jio BP, Tata Power, Hero Electric, BMW India, Ashok Leyland, ZF India, Bosch Ltd, Switch Mobility and several other dignitaries who will be part of the forum.

In the course of the journey, Sushil will circuit major cities including Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and finish off in Delhi on 10th December 2022. Along with Messe Frankfurt India, the campaign is being supported by MG Motor, Fortum Charge and Drive India.

Slated to be held on 29 and 30 September 2022, the second annual E-Mobility India Forum at Le Meridien, New Delhi will bring brand leaders to address challenges faced by the EV industry in India and discuss key industry topics, such as: Understanding consumer attitudes and perceptions towards EV adoption, localisation, developing charging infrastructure, new business models powered by the EV ecosystem and discussion on safety concerns, standardisation and regulatory needs of the EV industry, as well as a detailed market overview and trend forecast.